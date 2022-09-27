Chelsea star could be allowed to leave despite signing a new contract

Chelsea striker Armando Broja could be allowed to leave the club next summer with AC Milan interested.

Broja signed a new contract during the summer transfer window until 2028. The young striker has struggled to become a regular in the Chelsea side, especially since the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Despite signing a new deal, a move away from the club could still happen in the near future, and according to Calcio Mercato, Chelsea will consider selling Broja, with AC Milan keen to bring him to the club.

With Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovi? AC Milan’s current striking options, the Italian club will have to look for a long-term solution to their attack.

Broja, despite his age, has already amassed a fair amount of experience. By the time Giroud and Ibrahimovi? are ready to be filtered out of the team, Broja should be able to slot in with ease.

However, if the Albanian manages to break into the Chelsea first-team more often this season, they could be reluctant to sell him, but as it stands, unless the arrival of Graham Potter changes things, he’s seen as a backup striker.