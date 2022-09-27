Chelsea to try again for summer transfer target in January

Chelsea are reportedly looking set to try again for the transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries in January.

The Netherlands international has impressed in Serie A and looks like he could be a good option for Chelsea or other big clubs in the Premier League, with his work rate and attacking threat perhaps making him ideal for the wing-back system the Blues usually play.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are keen to revisit this deal in January after showing an interest in Dumfries in the past, and it could be that they’ll be prepared to loan the 26-year-old back to Inter for the remainder of the season before finally linking up with him next season.

It remains to be seen if Inter would accept this, but it could end up being a better option for them than losing an important player in the middle of the season.

Some Chelsea fans might question the need to sign Dumfries when they already have Reece James at right-back, but the best teams always try to keep on strengthening and to have as much depth as possible.

It may also be that James ends up playing as one of the centre-backs in a back three in the long run, as he’s shown great potential in that position as well.