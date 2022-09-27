Douglas Luiz hits out at reporter after misogynistic tweet towards Aston Villa star’s girlfriend

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has hit out at a Brazilian reporter after he disrespected his girlfriend and fellow Villa player Alisha Lehmann.

The midfielder has been dating the Aston Villa Women’s star since November after they confirmed their relationship with a picture of them together on Instagram.

The incident occurred when Milton Neves, a 71-year-old Brazilian TV host, shared a video of Lehmann celebrating a goal by jumping and turning her back.

The video clip was accompanied by the message: “Without returning to the video, what number was on her shirt?”

The video in question can be seen below.

This prompted Luiz to defend his girlfriend and call out the disrespectful act. The 24-year-old quote-tweeted the post and wrote:

“You are old, (with) years in football and post a video that doesn’t respect women’s football nor the player who, in this case, is my girlfriend.

“You never learned what respect is! Damn!”

The tweet to which Luiz replied to has since been deleted.

