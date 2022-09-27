Douglas Luiz hits out at reporter after misogynistic tweet towards Aston Villa star’s girlfriend

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has hit out at a Brazilian reporter after he disrespected his girlfriend and fellow Villa player Alisha Lehmann.

The midfielder has been dating the Aston Villa Women’s star since November after they confirmed their relationship with a picture of them together on Instagram.

The incident occurred when Milton Neves, a 71-year-old Brazilian TV host, shared a video of Lehmann celebrating a goal by jumping and turning her back.