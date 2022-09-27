“Solskjaer tried to persuade him” – Man City summer signing “was close to joining Manchester United”

Manchester United tried to sign Erling Haaland while he was at Red Bull Salzburg, only for him to pick Borussia Dortmund as his preferred destination at that time.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, as he discussed players in this weekend’s Manchester Derby who could’ve been lining up for the other side.

As you can read here, Romano has explained just how close Cristiano Ronaldo was to joining Manchester City last summer, and he’s also revealed what went on when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tried to sign Haaland a few years ago.

The Norway international ended up moving to Dortmund, and is now at City after a big transfer this summer, and he’s made a sensational start to life in the Premier League.

So why couldn’t Solskjaer lure his fellow countryman to Old Trafford? Romano has the answers.

“One of the most in-form players in Europe this season, City’s summer signing Erling Haaland was close to joining Manchester United when he was at Red Bull Salzburg,” Romano said.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tried to persuade him but he wanted to proceed with Borussia Dortmund as the perfect step in his career despite also having proposals from United and Juventus.”

So it seems the Red Devils weren’t the only club to miss out on this generational talent, but it’s bound to hurt that they apparently came quite close before being snubbed in favour of Dortmund.