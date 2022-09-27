Everton and Newcastle set to battle it out for €32m attacker

Everton FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Everton and Newcastle are set to battle it out to sign Villarreal attacker Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson was recently promoted to the Villarreal first team after regularly featuring for their ‘B’ side over the last few years.

The 21-year-old made his La Liga debut in October 2021 and scored his first league goal for the club this summer.

Now, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Newcastle and Everton are set to battle it out for Jackson, who has a €32m release clause in his contract, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Sheffield United’s Egan heads Ireland in front in crucial clash with Armenia
Liverpool handed major injury boost ahead of Premier League return
Video: Tottenham’s Son scores again ahead of North London derby

Everton are yet to find a natural replacement for Richarlison, who joined Tottenham during the summer transfer window.

Jackson is predominantly a striker, but has played either side of a front three at times.

At just 21 years old, Jackson would be signed by either Newcastle or Everton as a player for the future, but he certainly has the ability to make an immediate impact.

With players in La Liga obliged to have a release clause in their contract, there’s often an opportunity for interested clubs to find themselves a bargain.

More Stories Nicolas Jackson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.