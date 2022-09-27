Everton and Newcastle set to battle it out for €32m attacker

Everton and Newcastle are set to battle it out to sign Villarreal attacker Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson was recently promoted to the Villarreal first team after regularly featuring for their ‘B’ side over the last few years.

The 21-year-old made his La Liga debut in October 2021 and scored his first league goal for the club this summer.

Now, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Newcastle and Everton are set to battle it out for Jackson, who has a €32m release clause in his contract, as seen in the tweet below.

Newcastle have joined Everton in the race to sign Villarreal attacker Nicolas Jackson. Jackson has impressed for Villarreal this season and has a €32m release clause in his contract. #NUFC #EFC #Villarreal — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) September 27, 2022

Everton are yet to find a natural replacement for Richarlison, who joined Tottenham during the summer transfer window.

Jackson is predominantly a striker, but has played either side of a front three at times.

At just 21 years old, Jackson would be signed by either Newcastle or Everton as a player for the future, but he certainly has the ability to make an immediate impact.

With players in La Liga obliged to have a release clause in their contract, there’s often an opportunity for interested clubs to find themselves a bargain.