Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Man Utd wanted two of City’s summer signings, Chelsea eyeing striker + more

Welcome to my latest Daily Briefing, featuring the latest on Chelsea’s long-running interest in Christopher Nkunku, and a look ahead to the Manchester Derby with exclusive information on two of Manchester City’s summer signings previously being targets for United…

AC Milan

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini again on Rafael Leao: “He’s grateful to Milan and understands that the best way for his future is here. Yes, I feel new deal agreement is possible. I don’t care about the rumours [on the contract], it’s important what Rafa tells us.”

Barcelona

Chelsea

Chelsea are ready to try again for Denzel Dumfries with an improved offer in January that could also see them loan him back to Inter Milan until the summer (Corriere dello Sport)

England

Gareth Southgate: “I am not foolish, I know I will be judged on the results at the World Cup and nothing else. Contracts are irrelevant in football – if results aren’t good enough, then you accept that’s time to part ways. My contract is not protecting me.”

Manchester City

Worrying news for Manchester City ahead of this weekend’s big game, as John Stones looks to have picked up a hamstring injury whilst on England duty.

Manchester United

Eric Cantona: “I met Ed Woodward a few times. But they didn’t accept me becoming Man United President of Football. I still think me or somebody else, Man Utd should have somebody for football.”

Newcastle United

In other news, Newcastle are considering a £50million bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk (i News)

Shabab Al Ahli

Jason Denayer flew to Dubai from Belgium last night in order to complete his move to Shabab Al Ahli as a free agent. He had been looking for a new club since leaving Lyon at the end of his contract in the summer.

Watford

Slaven Bilic has been appointed the new Watford manager after the sacking of Rob Edwards. Bilic will be the 9th manager of Watford since September 2019! The list includes Quique S. Flores, Hayden Mullins, Nigel Pearson, Vladimir Ivic, Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri, Roy Hodgson and then Rob Edwards.