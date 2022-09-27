Five fans hospitalised after mass brawl at pub before England-Germany game

Five people had to be taken to hospital with injuries sustained from a huge brawl involving around 100 masked fans ahead of the England vs Germany game at Wembley last night.

While England and Germany played out a thrilling 3-3 draw, there was unfortunately major trouble beforehand as a huge fight broke out at a pub near Wembley.

A brawl involving England and Germany fans led to five people being hospitalised, with witnesses giving an account of what sounds like a horrible situation.