Former Chelsea star and Premier League winner retires from football aged 35

Former Chelsea star Mikel John Obi has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

The Nigerian took to Instagram to announce the news that he is drawing a line in the sand on his 18-year senior career and has stated that he is very satisfied with what he has achieved in the game.

Mikel John Obi stated via the Independent: “I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the human it has helped shape.”

The 35-year-old’s last club was Kuwait where he played just five matches but they were just one of seven clubs the midfielder played for -which includes English clubs Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

Mikel John Obi is remembered most for his time at Stamford Bridge where he had incredible success. The Nigerian international played 372 times for the Blues during his 11-year stint, scoring six goals and assisting a further 13.

The midfielder won numerous trophies in London, which included two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, a League Cup, the Champions League and the Europa League.