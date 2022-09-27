Premier League winner with Manchester City announces his retirement from football

Former Manchester City and Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement from professional football.

Delph spent the majority of his football career playing in the Premier League. The former England international played for Leeds United, Aston Villa, Everton, and even won two Premier League titles with Manchester City.

Now, Delph has announced his retirement from football after leaving Everton during the summer, as seen below.

Delph also managed to play for England 20 times. The 32-year-old had a great career, but unfortunately towards the end his game time was cut short due to regular injuries.

Despite not always being a regular starter for Manchester City during their title-winning seasons, Delph’s impact on the team was evident.

During the Amazon Prime series “All or Nothing”, his leadership and experience really showed. Delph also was comfortable playing anywhere when called upon, and spent a large portion of his Manchester City career covering at left-back.

It remains to be seen whether Delph will stay in the game following his retirement.