Former PSG star speaks negatively about his relationship with Kylian Mbappe

At just 23 years old, Kylian Mbappe is one of the biggest superstars in football but at such a young age seems to be in the headlines very frequently.

Whether it is transfer rumours to Real Madrid, his brilliance on the pitch, his attitude behind the scenes, or even being tied to the ongoing story about Paul Pogba and his brother; the Paris Saint-Germain star is never too far away from the headlines.

The Frenchman has proven to be somewhat of a divisive character already and many of his current and former teammates have not spoken generously about their relationships with Mbappe in the past.

The latest is Leandro Paredes, who left PSG this summer to join Juventus on loan.

Paredes has revealed that he ‘didn’t have a relationship’ with Mbappe during his time at PSG – despite the pair sharing the same dressing room for three seasons.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, the Juve star stated when asked about Mbappe via the Daily Mail: ‘I am not the one to talk about him.

‘I had a connection with the ones I had a relationship with. But the ones I didn’t have a relationship with, I can’t tell you about them.’

This, obviously, is in light of the media continuously questioning either Neymar or Mbappe about their relationship as the Brazilian gave a frosty answer to such a question after Brazil’s match last week.

Mbappe seems like a character with a big ego and it does not seem to rub off well on his teammates, as it is very strange to not have a relationship with a colleague after being around each other for three full seasons.