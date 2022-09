Jason Denayer has rejected the chance to join West Ham and reunite with David Moyes.

90min recently reported that West Ham were interested in former Lyon defender Denayer, who was a free agent this summer.

However, Denayer will now be joining United Arab Emirates side Shabab Al Ahli.

Moyes will be familiar with Denayer, having managed the Belgian international during his time with Sunderland in the 2016-2017 season.