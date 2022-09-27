Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League.

Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke Shaw at left-back.

Alexander-Arnold has come under criticism in recent months for his defensive ability, and Southgate has now revealed why he opted to leave the Liverpool defender out of the squad.

Against Germany we selected the squad because of the way we went with the team so we needed [Ben] Chilwell on the bench and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all-round game is ahead (of Trent),” said Southgate as relayed by the Daily Mail.

Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in world football at the moment. To claim that Trippier is ahead of him is a bold statement, but the Newcastle defender has been a solid option for Southgate during his England tenure.

With the World Cup fast approaching, it’s looking like Alexander-Arnold’s chances of securing his place in the squad are in doubt as it stands.

Liverpool fans are likely to be surprised at the comments made by Southgate given the performances he’s produced in recent years, helping them win the Champions League and the Premier League.