Graham Potter receives big boost as midfielder returns to training

Graham Potter has received a boost ahead of his first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea as N’golo Kanté has returned to training.

The French international has missed the Blues’ last six games with a hamstring injury sustained during the 2-2 draw against Tottenham in August but is now expected to take part in full training when his teammates return from international duty, reports Sky Sports.

Chelsea will travel to Crystal Palace at the weekend as they return to action in the league for the first time in nearly a month and the Eagles will provide a tough challenge for Potter’s first game in charge of his new club.

Although Kante’s influence in this Chelsea team has dwindled, this is still a big boost for Chelsea as the midfielder is an incredible player on his day.

The middle of the park has been somewhat of a problem area for the Blues so far this season as players such as Conor Gallagher have failed to make an impact when given a chance in the team.

Kante started both games he was available for this season and Potter is likely to bring him back in when the 31-year-old is back to full-match fitness.