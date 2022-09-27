Inter Milan eyeing up Leicester defender should they lose key star next summer

Inter Milan are interested in signing Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu next summer should the Serie A giants end up losing Milan Skriniar.

Skriniar has entered the last season on his current contract and can leave Inter next summer for free.

The centre-back was linked with a move away from the San Siro during the last transfer window with Paris Saint-Germain being the main club linked with a move for the 27-year-old and according to GOAL, the French champions could push again in January in order to beat the free agency market.

Skriniar has been at Inter since 2017 and has developed into a key player for the Milan club.

Skriniar is out of contract at the end of this season
Should the centre-back leave next summer, Inter will try and bring in Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, but Leicester’s Soyuncu is a name who is also liked a lot by the Nerazzurri, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport

The 26-year-old’s contract also expires next summer and the Turkish international is yet to play a minute in the Premier League this season, therefore, his continuation at the King Power is slim.

Soyuncu would provide Inter with a cheap solution unless they can get a long-term replacement over the line, such as Chalobah.

