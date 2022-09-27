Newcastle United prepared to try again for £45m summer transfer target

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to try again for the transfer of Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison this January.

The England international has been a stand-out performer for Leicester for some time now, and it’s quite surprising that he still hasn’t earned himself a big transfer away from the club.

Maddison could do well to leave Leicester for a bigger name if he is to break into the England squad, and it seems he might get that chance as Newcastle prepare to revive their interest in him this January, according to the Times.

The report states that the Magpies tried to sign Maddison for around £45million this summer, and that they could still be keen on a deal if Leicester lower their demands for the 25-year-old.

Newcastle have the money to compete for big-name signings like this, having brought in top talents like Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak since their Saudi takeover last year.

Maddison would be another superb addition that could help Eddie Howe’s side really compete with the established big six in the Premier League.