Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career

Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career.

Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.

The England international has received immense criticism from fans and the media for his poor performances of late, and former Liverpool defender Carragher has had his say on Maguire.

“I think it is too late at club level. I wrote last year he was fighting for his Manchester United career. He needs this to be his final season at Old Trafford and start afresh,” said Carragher, writing in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

A move away from Manchester United and out of the spotlight of one of the biggest clubs in the world could be exactly what Maguire needs.

Luckily for him, England manager Gareth Southgate is continuing to show faith in him and Maguire is still being selected despite a lack of game time at club level.

The difficulty for Maguire is, due to the immense transfer fee Manchester United paid for him, it’s going to be difficult for any club interested in him to afford to buy him, unless they take a heavy hit.