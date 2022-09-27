Radrizzani confirms multi-million agreement he has just made

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani is in the money after agreeing a deal to sell his company Eleven Sports to DAZN.

The Italian businessman will now become the new executive director of DAZN, and is expected to significantly increase his personal fortune as a result.

Radrizzani bought Leeds in 2017 and his investment in the club has gone a long way to helping them back into the Premier League, while they also managed a late escape from relegation last season.

It will be interesting to see what this new development means for Radrizzani’s running of the Yorkshire club, but fans will hope it can mean even more investment.

Radrizzani is currently worth £450m. That places him 18th on the Premier League owners’ rich-list, with only Bournemouth and Brentford’s majority shareholders behind him.