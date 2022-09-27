Leeds United set for contract talks with key player after summer interest

Newcastle United were keen on Leeds United star Jack Harrison this summer but failed to get a move over the line.

Eddie Howe is reportedly a fan of the 25-year-old and wanted to bring the Leeds star to St. James’ Park as the Magpies searched for a winger this summer. According to Football Insider, Newcastle had a £20m-plus bid rejected by Leeds during the last window as the Yorkshire club were not willing to let go of one of their key players.

To fend off any future interest, Leeds are now set to open new contract talks with Harrison, reports Football Insider.

The winger’s current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2024 and his new contract will be a reflection of his key status within the current squad.

The reason Leeds have taken this step is a result of the Whites not wanting to lose Harrison and are aware that they will struggle to keep him if he enters the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the season.

Harrison has been at Leeds since 2018 and the 25-year-old has contributed 17 goals and 12 assists in 77 games since stepping up to Premier League football with the Yorkshire club in 2020.

This would be great news for Leeds and their fans should they tie Harrison down to a new deal because, at the very least, they will get more money for the winger should they sell him in the near future.