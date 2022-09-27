Liverpool may reportedly have been given the opportunity to steal a march on their rivals for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment after some highly impressive form in his time in the Bundesliga, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns a big move.

Liverpool are alongside the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea as teams thought to be eyeing Bellingham next summer, as per The Athletic, and there’s now been a further development that could be good news for the Reds.

According to Bild, as translated by the Daily Express, Liverpool could be given a boost by the fact that Dortmund are interested in Naby Keita.

It’s suggested in the Express’ report that Dortmund could now be tempted to cash in on Bellingham earlier if it presents them with the opportunity to immediately snap up Keita as his replacement.

LFC fans will surely be excited by this update, but it remains to be seen if BVB would really let one of their most important players go in the middle of the season.

One imagines this possibility would also alert the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea to make their own bids, with Erik ten Hag’s side looking in particular need of a top signing for the long run in midfield.

Chelsea are also facing uncertainty in that area, with the long-serving N’Golo Kante set to be out of contract next summer.