Liverpool have been handed a major injury boost ahead of the return of the Premier League this weekend against Brighton.

Every international break, Premier League managers will spend the whole time praying none of their players receive injuries ahead of their return to club football.

Thankfully for Liverpool, they don’t appear to have any fresh injury troubles ahead of their game against Brighton.

Ibrahima Konate has been out injured since pre-season, but according to the Express, he’s now been given the green light to be available for their game against Brighton this weekend.

The return of Konate will be a major boost to Jurgen Klopp, especially after their disappointing start to the season.

When called upon, Konate was impressive for Liverpool last season, providing them with some much needed competition in defence.

It’s unlikely that Konate will start after being out for so long, but ahead of a busy schedule before the World Cup, it will be a welcome boost for Liverpool.

Klopp loves to rotate his side as often as he can, especially with Champions League games coming thick and fast.

