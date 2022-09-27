Liverpool ready to pay £134m to sign midfielder next summer

Liverpool are ready to pay £134m to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde next summer.

With the likes of Thiago, Jordan Henderson, and James Milner all now in their thirties, Liverpool could be looking to reinforce their midfield over the next few transfer windows.

Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliot have been utilised in a midfield three, but both players prefer a more attacking role.

Now, according to Defensa Central, Liverpool are ready to make a £134m offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Valverde next summer.

The report claims that Liverpool had an £89.2m bid rejected for Valverde during the summer transfer window, and they’re set to make another offer next summer.

However, it’s believed that Real Madrid will not entertain any offers for the midfielder and will ensure that any club pays the €1bn release clause if he was to leave.

It’ll be no surprise to see Liverpool go all out for a midfielder within the next twelve months. Liverpool have started this season poorly by their standards, so if they want to continue to go toe to toe with Manchester City, reinforcements will be needed.