Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has sent a clear message to Erik ten Hag after speaking with the club’s new manager following a difficult start to the season that has seen him lose his place.

Summer signing Tyrell Malacia has made a bright start since joining Man Utd and now looks to be Ten Hag’s first choice, despite Shaw being such a key performer for the club down the years.

It seems, however, that the England international has responded well to Ten Hag’s decision to drop him, as he says he’s spoken with the Dutch tactician and accepted his decision, as he knows he wasn’t playing well enough before losing his place.

Speaking to talkSPORT about the situation, Shaw said: “I think Ten Hag, the boss, he knows my qualities, he knows what I’m capable of and we’ve had chats.

“It’s understandable that, and I even agree, the start of the season wasn’t good enough and he had to make changes and I fully accept that, I accepted it.

“The only thing I can do is train hard and wait for my opportunities, whether that’s in the cup games or the Premier League, whatever I play in I just have to be ready and play at the standard I should be at.”

United fans will be intrigued by Shaw’s comments here, with the 27-year-old seeming to show that he has a strong character and won’t just sulk after being dropped.

Red Devils supporters will now just hope that Shaw can take this focus and determination and give the club another strong option on the left-hand side of Ten Hag’s defence.