Exclusive: Manchester City in advanced talks over new contract for star player

Manchester City are in advanced talks over a new contract for star player Phil Foden, though Fabrizio Romano is not yet sure when the new deal will be officially announced by the club.

The England international has been a world class performer since rising up from City’s academy into their first-team, and one imagines he’ll surely continue to play a big part in their future.

Foden’s current contract expires in 2024, so there’s not necessarily a big hurry to get him to commit his future, but one imagines many City fans would surely love for this to be resolved as soon as possible just to avoid any doubt.

Romano, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack, has some encouraging news, suggesting negotiations are pretty advanced, with just small details to be settled between the club and the player.

“Man City and Foden have been in advanced talks over a new contract for months,” Romano said.

“There are still small details to be discussed but Pep Guardiola wants Phil for present and future, he’s happy to stay and so it’s considered as a very well advanced negotiation.

“I know City fans will be eager to know about an official announcement, and I don’t have information on that yet, but as I said, it’s advanced, so I don’t foresee any major issues.”

