Manchester United to face competition from Juventus to sign 23-year-old

Manchester United are to face competition from Juventus for the signing of French defender Evan N’Dicka.

N’Dicka enjoyed an impressive season last year for Frankfurt, playing a pivotal role in their Europa League run which saw them lift the trophy after defeating Rangers in the final.

His performances have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe, and according to Ekrem Konur in the tweet below, Manchester United will face competition from Juventus to secure his signature.

? Juventus are ready to compete with Manchester United for Frankfurt's 23-year-old French defender Evan Ndicka.

Juventus are ready to compete with Manchester United for Frankfurt's 23-year-old French defender Evan Ndicka.

Manchester United were in the market for a defender during the summer transfer window, but eventually signed Lisandro Martinez.

It’s unclear whether N’Dicka will still be a target now that Martinez has been brought in, but it appears if they do, they will face competition from Juventus.

Manchester United may be considering finding a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, who has struggled with form in recent months.

N’Dicka could be lined up to play as a backup to both Martinez and Raphael Varane, who have formed a tight partnership in the last few weeks after a shaky start for Manchester United.