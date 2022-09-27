Marco van Basten slates Liverpool star after “very strange” performances

Marco van Basten has slated Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk after some “very strange” performances for Holland.

Van Basten has criticised how little Van Dijk does for the Dutch national side in their build-up.

“It is actually very strange that such a very good player does so little for the Dutch national team in the build-up,” said Dutch legend Van Basten, speaking to Ziggo Sport.

Considering how technically gifted Van Dijk is, and how pivotal he is to Liverpool’s build-up play, it’s interesting to read Van Basten’s comments.

Van Dijk’s long, cross-field balls and composure when playing out from the back are so key to how Liverpool play.

Van Basten has heaped praise on Van Dijk’s defensive partner Jurrien Timber, claiming he’s the reason Holland are able to play out from the back with ease.

“Timber is a really good builder. Ajax really started to play well because of this man, and so did the Dutch national team. It is really thanks to him that we play so easily from the back. He is really a top player,” said Van Basten.

The criticism from Van Basten comes at an interesting time, with the Dutch national team managing a 1-0 win over Belgium and a 2-0 win over Poland in their last two games.