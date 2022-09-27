Newcastle United are reportedly the latest club to show a serious interest in the potential transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukraine international is fast establishing himself as one of the top young talents in Europe at the moment, with some dazzling displays in the Champions League so far this season.

According to i News, Newcastle are now showing an interest in Mudryk, and could quite likely afford to pay his £50million asking price.

The Magpies have done well to bring in some big names since their Saudi takeover last year, with Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes among the arrivals in January, while Sven Botman and Alexander Isak joined this summer.

If they could add a top young talent like Mudryk to their squad as well, that would surely put them in a strong position to compete for the top four in the very near future.

Still, the 21-year-old is also likely to have plenty of other suitors in upcoming transfer windows, so it remains to be seen if Newcastle’s finances would be enough to lure him to St James’ Park, when other clubs will surely be able to offer him Champions League football and a chance to win major honours straight away.