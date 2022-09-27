Newcastle on the verge of agreeing first striker deal for January

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are now close to finalising a deal to sign Garang Kuol from Australian side Central Coast Mariners.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, who reports that the Premier League club are closing in on the 18-year-old and are looking at various ways of helping to overcome any work permit issues, including a potential loan starting in January to a European club if they can get a deal done.

This is part of the Magpies’ plan to scout the global transfer market to try and sign some of the best young players in the world and Kuol is certainly an exciting prospect for the future.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Chelsea star and Premier League winner retires from football aged 35
Liverpool ready to pay £134m to sign midfielder next summer
Leeds United showing an interest in Chelsea star who will be allowed to leave the club

Borussia Dortmund are amongst the clubs that are interested in acquiring the teenage striker’s services but Downie states that Newcastle are trying to get it done as early as possible to rule out another club landing the Central Coast Mariners youngster.

Kuol has played eight times for the Australian club this season, scoring four goals and one assist in the league – which is even more impressive considering the youngster is yet to start a match.

More Stories Garang Kuol

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.