Newcastle United are now close to finalising a deal to sign Garang Kuol from Australian side Central Coast Mariners.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, who reports that the Premier League club are closing in on the 18-year-old and are looking at various ways of helping to overcome any work permit issues, including a potential loan starting in January to a European club if they can get a deal done.

This is part of the Magpies’ plan to scout the global transfer market to try and sign some of the best young players in the world and Kuol is certainly an exciting prospect for the future.

Borussia Dortmund are amongst the clubs that are interested in acquiring the teenage striker’s services but Downie states that Newcastle are trying to get it done as early as possible to rule out another club landing the Central Coast Mariners youngster.

Kuol has played eight times for the Australian club this season, scoring four goals and one assist in the league – which is even more impressive considering the youngster is yet to start a match.