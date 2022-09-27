Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Stefan de Vrij’s situation as Newcastle United continue to be linked with a possible transfer move for the Inter Milan centre-back.

De Vrij has had a solid career in Serie A, and looks like he could be a useful addition for this Newcastle side as they look to keep on improving and developing under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle have been touted as a potential destination for the experienced Netherlands international in a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Romano notes that De Vrij will be out of contract in the summer of 2023, meaning Newcastle could wait until then to snap him up as a free agent, or else they’d have to come up with a good enough offer to tempt Inter into selling earlier this January.

“At the moment there are no negotiations between Inter and any club for de Vrij,” Romano said.

“He could be on the move only in case a good proposal will arrive to the Italian club, as otherwise De Vrij could be free to sign with any other club in June 2023, being out of contract as things stand.”

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will try to move for De Vrij quickly, or if they’ll be content to wait until next season to land the 30-year-old.