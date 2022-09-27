Growing feeling that Southgate will quit England after World Cup as potential big-name replacement spotted at Wembley

There is a growing sense that Gareth Southgate will step down as England manager after the World Cup, regardless of how his team performs in Qatar this winter.

The Three Lions are going into the 2022 World Cup on a dire run of form, having failed to win in any of their last six games, despite looking improved in last night’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany.

It could be time for a change for England, despite Southgate working miracles to lead them to the Euro 2020 final last year, as well as to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

According to the Telegraph, one potential big-name replacement in Mauricio Pochettino was spotted at Wembley last night, despite not being invited to attend by the FA.

The report adds that Southgate is expected to quit as England manager after the World Cup, even if there is no prospect of him being sacked by the FA.

If Southgate does end up moving on, Pochettino could undoubtedly be a dream replacement after the superb work he’s done in the Premier League with both Tottenham and Southampton, even if he recently endured a tricky spell in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.