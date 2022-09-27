Revealed: Manchester United ready to spoil Chelsea’s €80million transfer plan

Manchester United are reportedly showing a growing interest in a potential transfer move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham next summer.

According to reports in Italy, the England international is keen to return to the Premier League in the near future, despite shining since leaving Chelsea for Roma last year.

It’s claimed that Chelsea have a clause in Abraham’s contract that will become active in 2023, which will allow them to re-sign their former forward for €80million.

However, Man Utd are also eager to be in the race for Abraham’s signature as they look to strengthen up front, with a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo clearly needed.

It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old will choose a move to Old Trafford or a return to Stamford Bridge, but it would certainly be good to see this top talent back in English football.

Abraham showed huge potential as a youngster at Chelsea, including whilst out on loan, but never really got the opportunity he deserved with the Blues.

He’s showing his ability at the Stadio Olimpico now, and it’s little surprise United are among his suitors.