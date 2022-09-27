Video: Anthony Gordon shows Chelsea what they missed out on with assist for Conor Gallagher

Anthony Gordon showed Chelsea what they missed out on after laying on an assist for their current player Conor Gallagher.

Gordon was subject of heavy interest from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Everton rejected a £40m bid for the tricky winger.

Now, Gordon has shown Chelsea what they’ve missed out on, laying on a goal for their current player Gallagher.

Pictures below from England.

A well-worked #YoungLions attack finished off by Conor Gallagher ? pic.twitter.com/1lXEwSeIHB — England (@England) September 27, 2022

Gordon and Gallagher linked up well for the goal, and it could be a sign of things to come if Chelsea try to sign the Everton youngster again in the future.