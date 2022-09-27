Video: Darwin Nunez scores for Uruguay after assist from former Liverpool man Luis Suarez

Darwin Nunez scored for Uruguay during the international break after an excellent cross from former Liverpool man Luis Suarez.
Nunez has come under heavy criticism since joining Liverpool after a slow start in front of goal.
On international duty, he showed no signs of a lack of confidence, guiding a header into the corner after a cross from former Liverpool man Suarez, as seen in the video below.
Liverpool fans will be hoping Nunez can carry on this form into their game at the weekend.