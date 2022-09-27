Video: Manchester United and Chelsea target Benjamin Sesko hits sensational volley for Slovenia

Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target Benjamin Sesko hit a sensational volley for Slovenia on international duty.

Sesko has been linked with a move to both Chelsea and Manchester United in recent months, with Fichajes reporting that both clubs could make a move for him in the near future.

Now, Sesko has hit a sensational volley for Slovenia, and it’s no wonder some of the biggest clubs are showing an interest.

Pictures below from SK Vzivo.

To hit a strike like that on the volley takes some doing, especially for a player who is only 19 years old.

