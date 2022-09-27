Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target Benjamin Sesko hit a sensational volley for Slovenia on international duty.

Sesko has been linked with a move to both Chelsea and Manchester United in recent months, with Fichajes reporting that both clubs could make a move for him in the near future.

Now, Sesko has hit a sensational volley for Slovenia, and it’s no wonder some of the biggest clubs are showing an interest.

Pictures below from SK Vzivo.

Benjamin Sesko es cosa seria, eh. El GOLAZO que acaba de hacer. Una locura! ??? pic.twitter.com/sgj8YVa381 — Nahuel Lanzón (@nahuelzn) September 27, 2022

To hit a strike like that on the volley takes some doing, especially for a player who is only 19 years old.