Video: Sheffield United’s Egan heads Ireland in front in crucial clash with Armenia

Ireland have taken the lead in Dublin over Armenia thanks to a brilliant header from Sheffield United’s John Egan.
The match is a crucial one in Group B1 as whoever wins the game avoids relegation to the C division of the UEFA Nations League.
Ireland have been the better team in the opening part of the match and were rewarded for their work after Egan met a Robbie Brady corner to head the home side in front.
