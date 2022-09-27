Video: Sheffield United’s Egan heads Ireland in front in crucial clash with Armenia

Ireland have taken the lead in Dublin over Armenia thanks to a brilliant header from Sheffield United’s John Egan. 

The match is a crucial one in Group B1 as whoever wins the game avoids relegation to the C division of the UEFA Nations League.

Ireland have been the better team in the opening part of the match and were rewarded for their work after Egan met a Robbie Brady corner to head the home side in front.

