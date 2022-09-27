Video: Swansea’s Obafemi scores stunning goal to double Ireland’s lead

Ireland have doubled their lead over Armenia in Dublin as it looks like they will avoid UEFA Nations League relegation. 

The win makes sure that the Irish won’t get relegated to the C division and Swansea’s Michael Obafemi looks to have secured the three points.

The home side took the lead in the first half through a John Egan header and the second was a stunner from the Swansea star in the second.

Obafemi received a pass from Dara O’Shea before turning quickly and blasting the ball into the bottom left-hand corner of the net, which can be seen below.

