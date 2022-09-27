Video: Tottenham’s Richarlison puts the ball through keeper’s legs for Brazil lead

Brazil have produced another impressive half of football in Paris as the South American side are leading Tunisia 4-1 at halftime. 

Tite’s side are favourites for the upcoming World Cup and rightly so, as this Brazil team has some outstanding players who are operating at a really high level at present.

One of those is Tottenham’s Richarlison who has got on the scoresheet again after scoring two in Brazil’s last match against Ghana.

The forward put the South American side ahead tonight with a lovely finish as he put the ball through the Tunisian goalkeeper’s legs to make it 2-1 for Tite’s side.

