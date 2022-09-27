Video: Tottenham’s Richarlison subject to racist act during goal celebration in Brazil match

Brazil were in action tonight against Tunisia in Paris and the match has been overshadowed by a racist act towards Tottenham’s Richarlison.

Tite’s side won the clash 5-1 at the Parc des Princes and look like the team to beat heading into the World Cup in November.

However, there was a disgusting act towards Tottenham’s Richarlison during the match which occurred after the forward scored Brazil’s second goal.

The 25-year-old was celebrating in the corner of the pitch when a banana was thrown at the Spurs man.

This type of racist act has no place in any environment and hopefully, the perpetrator is punished for his actions.