Video: Tottenham’s Richarlison subject to racist act during goal celebration in Brazil match

Brazil were in action tonight against Tunisia in Paris and the match has been overshadowed by a racist act towards Tottenham’s Richarlison.
Tite’s side won the clash 5-1 at the Parc des Princes and look like the team to beat heading into the World Cup in November.
However, there was a disgusting act towards Tottenham’s Richarlison during the match which occurred after the forward scored Brazil’s second goal.
The 25-year-old was celebrating in the corner of the pitch when a banana was thrown at the Spurs man.
This type of racist act has no place in any environment and hopefully, the perpetrator is punished for his actions.
Richarlison scoring for Brazil today against Tunisia and a banana was thrown in front of him during the celebrations. Sickening stuff and no need for these type of racist fans at matches. pic.twitter.com/DQlKIBcMTm
— Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) September 27, 2022