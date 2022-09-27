Video: Tottenham’s Son scores again ahead of North London derby

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min scored the winner in South Korea’s clash with Cameroon today ahead of a crucial North London derby on Saturday. 

The forward had a lot of headlines written about him during the early part of this season as the Premier League top scorer from last year had not scored a goal for Tottenham up until recently.

Son put that to bed in style against Leicester City last time out with the South Korean star scoring a hat-trick against the Foxes.

The 30-year-old scored again against Cameroon today and it looks like the Spurs star might have found some form ahead of Saturday’s derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Footage Courtesy of Coupang Play

More Stories / Latest News
Free agent ignores West Ham move – he doesn’t want Moyes reunion
Inter Milan eyeing up Leicester defender should they lose key star next summer
Marco van Basten slates Liverpool star after “very strange” performances
More Stories Son Heung-min

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.