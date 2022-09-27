Video: Tottenham’s Son scores again ahead of North London derby

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min scored the winner in South Korea’s clash with Cameroon today ahead of a crucial North London derby on Saturday.
The forward had a lot of headlines written about him during the early part of this season as the Premier League top scorer from last year had not scored a goal for Tottenham up until recently.
Son put that to bed in style against Leicester City last time out with the South Korean star scoring a hat-trick against the Foxes.
The 30-year-old scored again against Cameroon today and it looks like the Spurs star might have found some form ahead of Saturday’s derby at the Emirates Stadium.
— theKFA (@theKFA) September 27, 2022
Footage Courtesy of Coupang Play