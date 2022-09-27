Italy boss Roberto Mancini has aimed a clear dig at David Moyes over his use of striker Gianluca Scamacca since his arrival at West Ham.

The Italian striker was a sought-after player this summer and it was West Ham that were able to lure the 23-year-old to London, but life at the London Stadium has not gotten off to a flying start.

The striker has been eased into the West Ham team by Moyes and has only really played in the Europa Conference League, where he has three goals across four matches played in the competition.

However, when it comes to the Premier League, Scamacca has totalled just 167 minutes so far this season.

This has not pleased Italy boss Roberto Mancini who played Scamacca for just 18 minutes at the end of last night’s match with Hungary and when asked for the reasoning behind his solitary change to drop the West Ham star for the clash, he responded with a dig at David Moyes.

“Italy have a problem right now, which is that there are very few Italian (strikers) getting regular playing time at club level,” Mancini said via Football Italia.

“My job is to find a solution, and that includes finding younger players like (Scamacca’s replacement Wilfried) Gnonto.

“There are talents of that age, they just need the opportunity to play and gain experience.”

West Ham fans must be wondering why their big summer signing is not playing, especially when players such as Jesus, Haaland, Isak and Awoniyi have all scored with their new clubs in the league.

Scamacca is likely to get more game time soon but if not, that will be a worry for Mancini.