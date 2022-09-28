“He’s changed the way they play” – Pundit hails “crucial” Arsenal star ahead of North London Derby vs Spurs

Arsenal’s summer signing Gabriel Jesus has been praised for changing the way the Gunners play this season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Luke Chadwick predicted an Arsenal win in the North London Derby against Tottenham this weekend, singling out Jesus as a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Chadwick has also looked ahead to the Manchester Derby as his old club prepare for a huge game, but he’s also excited to see Arsenal and Spurs going at it at the Emirates Stadium.

“It’s another hugely exciting game to look forward to,” Chadwick said. “Arsenal probably look easier on the eye at the moment, the way they’re cutting through teams with some stylish football. They look fantastic, they’re playing some really attractive football.

“Gabriel Jesus has been crucial, he’s changed the way they play, not just with his goal threat up front, but also the work rate and the way he can hold the ball up. I’m sure he’ll cause Spurs a lot of problems.”

Chadwick added, however, that Spurs can’t be ruled out either due to the quality of the likes of Harry Kane, and the management of an experienced winner like Antonio Conte.

“Spurs under Conte are great at grinding out results – it was a bit of a disjointed first half against Leicester but then some really fantastic play in the second half.

“So this is a tough one to call, but with the home advantage I’d make Arsenal the favourites to win the game. Of course you can never rule out a Conte team in a big game. The likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min can change a game in an instant.”

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table, with Jesus contributing four goals and three assists so far since his summer move from Manchester City.