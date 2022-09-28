Chelsea optimistic over stunning potential £130m transfer despite Liverpool being ahead in the race

Chelsea are reportedly optimistic that they can catch up with rivals Liverpool in the race for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The England midfielder is one of the most sought-after talents in world football right now, and it looks like Chelsea are determined to join the race for his signature, which could cost as much as £130million next summer, according to the Telegraph.

Bellingham would be a statement signing by new Blues owner Todd Boehly, who has shown his ambition by making plenty of changes since buying the club from Roman Abramovich.

Graham Potter recently replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager, while a host of big names joined in the summer transfer window, such as Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana.

Bellingham could be ideal to give Chelsea someone to build around in midfield for the next decade or so, but it’s also a position Liverpool could really do with strengthening in.

For now, it looks like the Reds are in a strong position, and that will come as a relief to fans of the Merseyside giants.

Still, it won’t be easy or cheap to get this deal done, so it promises to be one of the big sagas to watch over the coming months.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Bellingham’s club Dortmund are interested in Naby Keita, which could potentially be useful for Liverpool in any future negotiations.