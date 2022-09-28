Chelsea, Liverpool & Arsenal look into following Manchester City business model

Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly continues to have a big influence since arriving in the Premier League as it seems Liverpool and Arsenal now look set to join him in exploring a multi-club ownership model similar to that of Manchester City.

All three clubs are under American owners, and it seems they are investigating the idea of purchasing clubs in leagues such as Portugal and Belgium to go alongside their English teams, according to the Guardian.

The City Football Group currently own Man City, but also the likes of New York City, Melbourne City, and Girona, and one imagines there’ll be more to come in the future as they recently also bought a stake in Palermo.

Boehly seems eager to do the same with Chelsea, and it could be that this will also rub off on Stan Kroenke at Arsenal and John Henry at Liverpool.

It remains to be seen how popular this would be with these clubs, with fans seeming to grow increasingly impatient with those at the top of the game trying to change things for their own benefit.

The short-lived idea of a European Super League was met with huge protests here and abroad, but it remains to be see if there would be the same hostility towards this kind of approach.

The Guardian adds that sources close to Liverpool and Arsenal have played these links down.