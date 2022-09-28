Revealed: Chelsea have the option to seal €80million transfer in 2023

Chelsea have the option to re-sign Tammy Abraham from Roma for €80million in 2023 due to a buy-back clause in his contract.

The Blues sold Abraham to Roma just over a year ago, and the England international has found a new lease of life in Serie A, taking his game up a level to get himself back into Gareth Southgate’s plans and attract talk of a possible move back to the Premier League.

Responding to the transfer rumours, Fabrizio Romano revealed in his latest CaughtOffside column that Chelsea can indeed trigger an €80m buy-back clause for Abraham next summer, though it remains to be seen if they will do so, or if the player himself decides on a return to English football.

At the moment, Romano stresses that Abraham is happy in Italy and enjoying playing under Jose Mourinho, so it will be interesting to see if anything changes in the coming months.

“Yes, it’s true that Chelsea have €80m buy-back clause for Tammy Abraham next summer but again, Tammy is happy at Roma right now and there are no talks or negotiations with any clubs,” Romano explained.

“It’s really important to mention that he’s happy there with Jose Mourinho as manager now – the Portuguese has given him a chance to shine and it’s been an important step for him in his career, so we will see in the next months or years about a Premier League return.”

From a Chelsea point of view, there are surely many Blues fans who would love to have Abraham back at the club to solve their issues up front.

The 24-year-old may have struggled for playing time in his first spell at Stamford Bridge, but he looks to have improved a lot, and could now surely be a superior option to loaned-out flop signing Romelu Lukaku, or the ageing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.