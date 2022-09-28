Chelsea keeping tabs on 24-year-old goal machine ahead of potential transfer

Chelsea are reportedly tracking RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku ahead of a possible transfer as new owner Todd Boehly continues to show major ambition in the transfer market.

According to the Telegraph, the Blues are optimistic about working their way back into the race for Jude Bellingham, while Nkunku is also one of the names on their radar.

The France international has been a world class performer in the Bundesliga in recent times, and it would be exciting to see what he could do in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old would also plug a major hole in this Chelsea squad, with manager Graham Potter in need of a top class replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is currently out on loan at Inter Milan after a dire season at Stamford Bridge last term.

Nkunku scored 35 goals in all competitions last season and looks ideal for Chelsea’s needs at the moment, though one imagines he won’t come cheap.

Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, also revealed this week that Chelsea will be one of a number of clubs in the race to sign Nkunku in 2023.