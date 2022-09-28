Torino could consider the possibility of striking an early deal with West Ham for Nikola Vlasic after he joined the Italian club in the summer on loan.

That is according to Calciomercato, who reports that Torino president Urbano Cairo is considering the possibility of signing the Croatian early as the Serie A club have the option to sign the midfielder permanently for £13.5m next summer following his initial loan deal.

Vlasic has scored three goals in seven league games for Torino so far this campaign, and his overall contribution has been outstanding for the Turin-based club.

This will come as good news for West Ham as there is likely no way back for Vlasic as long as David Moyes is in charge of the Hammers.

The Croatian never really got to show what he could do in the Premier League as Moyes only started the 24-year-old in a mere six top-flight matches during the 2021/22 campaign.

He also only introduced the playmaker from the bench on 13 occasions and left him as an unused substitute 14 times with Vlasic never playing more than 80 minutes.