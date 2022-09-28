Manchester United and Leeds could be back in for the transfer of PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January.

According to Fabrizio Romano via CaughtOffside’s Substack, Leeds were close to signing the Netherlands international in the summer, while Man Utd also considered him as a serious option.

In the end, the Red Devils ended up investing a lot in signing Antony from Ajax instead, but Romano has suggested that we’re likely to see Premier League clubs come back in for Gakpo in the winter.

“Cody Gakpo could be one to watch – we know he was really close to joining Leeds towards the end of the summer, and for Man United he was a serious option as well,” Romano said.

“They had good contacts with the player, he shares an agent with Erik ten Hag, and there is a feeling that English clubs will come back in for Gakpo in January. United know he could be an option, and how he performs in the World Cup could end up being important for his future.”

Gakpo looks a superb young talent, and it would be exciting to see him in English football in the near future, though it’s not entirely clear where he could end up.

Leeds fans will surely be hoping their club can remain one of the front-runners for this signing, as it would be some statement to see off a rival like United in the race for Gakpo’s signature.

MUFC would probably also do well to keep on strengthening up front as they need to start preparing for life without ageing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.