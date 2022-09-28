Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister leaps to superstar’s defence again following Portugal defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has jumped to her brother’s defence after his poor showing in Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Spain last night which prompted an unprecedented wave of criticism in his homeland.

All Portugal had to do to qualify for the next stage of the UEFA Nations League was draw the match but a late goal from Alvaro Morata sent the Spanish through to the final four of the tournament.

This did not go down well in Portugal as their talented national side were knocked out of another competition, with most of the criticism being directed at their captain.

According to the Mirror, Portuguese media called for Ronaldo to be dropped for Tuesday night’s clash with Spain and those feelings grew stronger after the defeat.

That prompted Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, to post a lengthy message on social media leaping to her brother’s defence.

Aveiro lashed out at Portugal fans also, accusing them of being “sick”, “petty” and “forever ungrateful” towards their captain whilst also labelling the 37-year-old “the best player in the world” as she posted an Instagram story of him sat on the ground looking dejected during Portugal’s defeat.

Ronaldo’s sister defends the superstar with social media post

“He has his family and those who love him by his side. They will always be by his side, no matter what,” Aveiro wrote of Ronaldo via the Mirror.

“But the current times don’t surprise me at all. The Portuguese spit on the plate they eat [from], it has always been that way. That’s why when someone appears from the ashes and changes mentalities, it bothers… With you always, my king. Calm down.”

The post continued by attacking her brother’s detractors, adding: “It is necessary to give a hand to those who have always given theirs to Portugal. But the Portuguese are sick, petty, soulless, stupid, ungrateful and forever ungrateful. This guy who’s sitting, he’s on his knees… There’s no one to give him a hand.”

This is not the first time Ronaldo’s sister has publicly defended her brother and it has become somewhat of a running joke within the football community when things go wrong for the Portuguese superstar.

The 37-year-old’s form should be a big worry for Portugal fans heading into the World Cup as he is certain to start even though it would be more beneficial to the side to drop the Man United star.

The Portuguese are blessed with other forward talents such as Diogo Jota, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix all of whom are worthy starters for the national side.