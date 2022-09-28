Crystal Palace have asked about signing £42million Brazil star

Crystal Palace employees have been asking about Botafogo’s Matheus Nascimento as the London club continues to be linked to the Brazilian player. 

The 18-year-old has a £42m release clause in his current contract and was linked with a move to Selhurst Park over the summer as a result of US businessman, John Textor, a shareholder at both clubs.

The move never materialised but people around Crystal Palace are asking about the young star in preparation for his potential arrival during a future transfer window.

That’s according to Botafogo native Leonardo Saippa, who admits he was quizzed about his knowledge of Nascimento during a visit to Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park recently, as told to Boletim do CE.

Matheus Nascimento has been linked with Crystal Palace

“As I’m a Botafogo fan, I want to get to know them (Crystal Palace, due to the Textor connection),” explains Saippa about his recent trip to London.

“The (Palace) employees knew Botafogo and asked me about Matheus Nascimento,” he adds.

“They treat him like a jewel too. In the middle of my visit, they asked me if he was playing regularly, because in the newspapers here they claimed that he even aroused interest from Real Madrid.”

It is uncertain whether Nascimento will be a Crystal Palace player soon but the links are there due to Textor’s interest in both clubs.

The 18-year-old is tipped to be a special player and that can be seen by how many Brazilians are talking about him at this early stage of his career.

