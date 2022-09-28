Barcelona are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot after his superb form this season.

The Portugal international took a little while to get going at Old Trafford, but has now become one of Man Utd’s most important players, and the clear first choice on the right-hand side of Erik ten Hag’s defence.

Still, it is not yet clear what will happen with Dalot’s contract, which is currently due to expire in 2023, though there is the option to extend it by one year, with Barca named as one of his potential suitors, as per a report in the Manchester Evening News.

Barcelona allowed Sergino Dest to join AC Milan on loan in the summer, and made the risky decision to bring in Hector Bellerin for that role.

Dalot would no doubt be a better option for the long term, and it’s intriguing to see the MEN also mention that Dest had been a target for the Red Devils while his future was still up in the air.

Overall, though, most MUFC fans will surely hope to see Dalot commit his future to the club as soon as possible after the huge improvement he’s shown in recent times.