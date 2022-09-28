Liverpool have recently been linked with exciting young Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez after his impressive form in the Portuguese league and with the Argentina national team.

The Reds are thought to be admirers of Fernandez, though he has a huge release clause of £106.5million, according to O Jogo (via the Liverpool Echo).

The 21-year-old could be a fine signing to strengthen a problem position for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s current crop of midfielders looking a little past the peak of their powers.

Still, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has played down Liverpool’s links with Fernandez, as he expects there to be a long list of names mentioned as rumoured targets for the club in the months ahead.

Romano admits LFC are in the market for a big signing in midfield next summer, but for now it seems that’s the main thing behind the Fernandez links, rather than anything genuine or concrete.

“We’ve heard a lot about Jude Bellingham, and now Enzo Fernandez is making headlines! Honestly, I think Liverpool will be linked with 20-30 midfielders in the next months as it’s public knowledge that they’re looking for a top midfielder in 2023,” Romano explained.

“As for Enzo Fernandez, he has just arrived at Benfica, he’s focused on Benfica and on the World Cup – no one close to him wants to speak about a potential transfer now. Let’s see in the summer!”

Liverpool fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on how Fernandez continues to progress, as it may be that he’ll eventually work his way onto the club’s radar if he carries on showing such enormous potential.